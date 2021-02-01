UAE, US special envoys discuss shared agenda for global climate progress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) The UAE and the US aligned on ways to make progress on the global climate agenda in a meeting between US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

In his first dialogue with the region in his capacity as US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry discussed new opportunities with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber to build on many years of strong bilateral ties between the US and UAE to tackle the global climate challenge. Both officials looked forward to working closely together in the run up to COP 26 and stressed that in the urgent need to combat climate change there are significant opportunities for growth, diversification and job creation.

Dr. Al Jaber was appointed the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate by Cabinet resolution on November 29th 2020. As part of his mandate, he will act as the UAE’s spokesperson regarding climate change-related matters at regional and international levels; determine the UAE’s direction and positions on climate change in a way that protects national priorities and interests at both regional and international levels; propose the agreements of partnership with regional and international organisations, in coordination with the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment (MOCCAE), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC); and promote the UAE’s policies, initiatives, efforts, and achievements on climate change.

In his conversation with Special Envoy Kerry, Dr. Al Jaber noted that the UAE has a 15-year-track record in embracing the potential of clean energy and technology.

"Having proactively adopted and promoted clean energy and carbon mitigation technologies for many years, the UAE welcomes the new US administration’s sharpened focus on climate change, and we look forward to exploring the many potential areas of synergy with the United States, one of the UAE’s most longstanding and trusted allies."

"Over the past 15 years, the UAE has emerged as a regional champion in renewables, with investments in major projects in thirty countries around the world, including three of the largest and lowest cost solar plants here in the UAE. We have also established regional leadership in many other clean technologies, including carbon capture utilisation and storage, and we are more than willing to share our experience and expertise with the global community. These investments will not only accelerate efforts to reach climate goals, but will also enhance economic opportunity and diversification, while creating knowledge, skills and jobs."

The two special envoys agreed to set up bilateral working groups between the UAE and US to advance their shared agenda, accelerate progress toward global climate goals and contribute to regional and global sustainable development.