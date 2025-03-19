UAE-U.S. Strategic Partnership Ushers In New Era: Cybersecurity Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 08:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC), affirmed that UAE-U.S. relations are witnessing the beginning of a new chapter of effective strategic partnership across various fields and sectors, particularly in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, and cybersecurity.
In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Al Kuwaiti stated that the official visit of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, to the United States represents a significant new boost to the strategic relations between the two friendly nations. He emphasised that the visit opens up further opportunities for sustainable growth, progress, and shared prosperity while capitalising on the rapidly evolving global landscape driven by advanced technology and artificial intelligence — key pillars reshaping the future of the world.
He highlighted the UAE-U.S. cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, commending the efforts of the U.S. administration in supporting the Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI) 2022, which is held under the sponsorship of the White House. The UAE chairs the Data Sharing Committee and the Crystal Ball Platform, with participation from over 68 countries.
He further stressed the ongoing cooperation between the UAE and the United States in ensuring a secure environment, addressing increasing and anticipated cybersecurity threats, and enhancing protection and monitoring systems. This collaboration aims to counter cyber challenges and violations, especially amid the growing reliance on cloud services and digital transformation.
