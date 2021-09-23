UrduPoint.com

UAE, US Strengthening Business Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 10:45 PM

UAE, US strengthening business cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, met with Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, in the presence of Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and several officials of the two countries.

The meeting witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of the Economy, and the United States of America, represented by the U.S. Department of Commerce, on strengthening cooperation in areas of digital economy, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The memorandum aims at developing a strategic partnership between the two countries and enhancing the position of the UAE as a preferred trade destination.

Under the memorandum, the two sides agreed to develop an integrated mechanism for coordination between stakeholders at the governmental and private sectors, to exchange expertise and knowledge, intensify dialogue, transfer technology and share best practices and policies in the target areas.

They also reviewed ways of promoting cooperation between entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized projects in the two countries.

