UrduPoint.com

UAE, US To Discuss Promoting Trade Partnerships

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 12:15 AM

UAE, US to discuss promoting trade partnerships

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade will have direct talks in Washington, DC, this week with US senior officials and private sector representatives in a number of US states.

The two ministers and their accompanying delegation, who include representatives from the UAE public and private sectors, will seek developing bilateral relations and strengthening the economic partnership between the two nations.

The UAE delegation includes Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Eng. Saed Mohamed Alawadi, the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Exports (DE), Muhammad Juma Al Musharkh, Executive Director of the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office "Invest in Sharjah", and Fahad Al Gergawi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai FDI.

The visit comes as an important step in consolidating the UAE’s status as the largest export market for the United States in the middle East, and one of the major investors in the US economy.

The Emirati delegation will discuss with the US officials the prospects for expanding channels of cooperation between the two countries in a number of key sectors, including infrastructure, health care, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, agricultural technology, and economic and social development initiatives related to renewable energy.

The delegation will meet with senior officials from the US President Joe Biden Administration and key members of the US Congress, as well as a number of business leaders and local representatives concerned with economic development. The Emirati delegation will participate in a series of high-level discussions and round tables in Washington, DC, before visiting a number of other states.

Abdullah bin Touq will visit New York, Delaware and Virginia to hold meetings with key government officials, in addition to attending a number of functions to enhance direct communications with private sector entities, including start-ups.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi will highlight the growing role of the UAE and its eminent regional presence. He will visit Arizona and Indiana to meet with a number of government officials, and representatives of private sector agencies specialising in artificial intelligence and agribusiness sectors. He will highlight the strengths boasted by of the UAE as a global trade destination and vital connecting point between East and West.

The US trade surplus with the UAE amounted to $11.68 bn in 2020, which is the fourth highest surplus in the US trade exchanges with the outer world.

The UAE continues to top the list of the US' largest export markets in the Middle East for the twelfth consecutive year, with the volume of US exports to the UAE amounting to more than $15 billion in 2020. Investments between the two countries resulted in the creation of 88,000 jobs.

Related Topics

World Technology Exports Business Washington UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Visit Virginia New York United States Middle East Congress 2020 Market From Government Cabinet Top Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Dutch Medical Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccines Work o ..

Dutch Medical Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccines Work on Autoimmune Disease Patients ..

9 minutes ago
 Greek police tear gas anti-vaxxers

Greek police tear gas anti-vaxxers

9 minutes ago
 'World-class' Haaland nets twice as Dortmund win s ..

'World-class' Haaland nets twice as Dortmund win seven-goal thriller

9 minutes ago
 UN experts voice 'grave concern' over Kashmiri lea ..

UN experts voice 'grave concern' over Kashmiri leader Sehrai's death

9 minutes ago
 Bordeaux-Begles' Lam opens season account in Stade ..

Bordeaux-Begles' Lam opens season account in Stade Francais win

21 minutes ago
 Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, ..

Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.