UAE, Uzbekistan discuss government work in communication, media

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The UAE Government, represented by the General Secretariat of the Cabinet at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, received a senior government delegation from the Communication and Information Agency of Uzbekistan, under the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has adopted a vision based on international partnerships and reinforcing the cooperation between friendly countries, to enable governments to improve the lives of their peoples," said Abdullah bin Touq, Secretary-General of the Cabinet.

"Today, the UAE is developing a unique model of government modernisation, and we are proud of the work, services and administrative practices of our government team, which are based upon innovation and ongoing development," he added.

He also highlighted the cooperation between the UAE and Uzbekistan, stressing that the UAE is an innovation hub and its communication system and media, which are models of development and modernisation, play key roles in reinforcing the positive image of the Emirati community.

The agenda of the delegation’s three-day visit includes various activities, as well as workshops and bilateral meetings with several media and government institutions, such as the Dubai Media Office, Bloomberg, the twofour54 in Abu Dhabi, the James academy and Dubai Media City.