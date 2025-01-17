Open Menu

UAE, Uzbekistan Explore Avenues Of Financial Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2025 | 06:15 PM

UAE, Uzbekistan explore avenues of financial cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, held a virtual meeting with Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the financial sector and explore areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

Welcoming Kuchkarov during the meeting, Al Hussaini commended the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Uzbekistan, speaking highly of Uzbekistan's progress in implementing its development strategy.

The two officials stressed the importance of expanding financial partnerships following the positive outcomes from Uzbekistan's government delegation visit to the UAE's Ministry of Finance last November.

The visit was part of the "Financial Leadership Program," aimed at fostering knowledge exchange in finance, banking, and investment.

“We are committed to strengthening our financial relations with Uzbekistan to foster growth and prosperity for both nations,” Al Hussaini said.

"Uzbekistan has made impressive strides with its public-private partnership program, and we’re looking forward to building on that progress through even closer collaboration. We will continue to explore new opportunities to drive sustainable development through enhanced cooperation,” the Minister of State for Financial Affairs told the Uzbekistani counterpart.

