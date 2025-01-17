UAE, Uzbekistan Explore Avenues Of Financial Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2025 | 06:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, held a virtual meeting with Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the financial sector and explore areas of mutual interest between the two countries.
Welcoming Kuchkarov during the meeting, Al Hussaini commended the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Uzbekistan, speaking highly of Uzbekistan's progress in implementing its development strategy.
The two officials stressed the importance of expanding financial partnerships following the positive outcomes from Uzbekistan's government delegation visit to the UAE's Ministry of Finance last November.
The visit was part of the "Financial Leadership Program," aimed at fostering knowledge exchange in finance, banking, and investment.
“We are committed to strengthening our financial relations with Uzbekistan to foster growth and prosperity for both nations,” Al Hussaini said.
"Uzbekistan has made impressive strides with its public-private partnership program, and we’re looking forward to building on that progress through even closer collaboration. We will continue to explore new opportunities to drive sustainable development through enhanced cooperation,” the Minister of State for Financial Affairs told the Uzbekistani counterpart.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announced as sponsor of EROC 2025 Confer ..
Gulf Data Hub, KKR form strategic partnership
UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda
Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical satellite
Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail
ADGM's Numou expands financial access with launch of digital lending marketplace
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates multi-sensory exhibition ‘The Sublime Nature ..
UAE participates in International Mining Conference in Riyadh
EGA marks launch of MBZ-SAT constructed with CelestiAL solar aluminium
Green Hydrogen poised for unprecedented growth in 2025
Abdulla Al Hamed launches Media Experts initiative
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE, Uzbekistan explore avenues of financial cooperation3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announced as sponsor of EROC 2025 Conference17 minutes ago
-
Gulf Data Hub, KKR form strategic partnership17 minutes ago
-
UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda32 minutes ago
-
Egyptian President departs UAE at conclusion of working visit33 minutes ago
-
ADGM's Numou expands financial access with launch of digital lending marketplace47 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates multi-sensory exhibition ‘The Sublime Nature of Being’1 hour ago
-
UAE economy: Three years of growth, resilience against terrorist plots1 hour ago
-
UAE participates in International Mining Conference in Riyadh1 hour ago
-
EGA marks launch of MBZ-SAT constructed with CelestiAL solar aluminium2 hours ago
-
Green Hydrogen poised for unprecedented growth in 20252 hours ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed launches Media Experts initiative2 hours ago