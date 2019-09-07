UAE, Uzbekistan launch Public Sector Innovation Diploma

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) The United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan launched the first Public Sector Innovation Diploma to build capacities of the first generation of Chief Innovation Officers in Uzbekistan, during the innovation workshops conducted by Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) in Tashkent.

The initiative was announced during an official visit of the UAE government delegation to Uzbekistan as part of the government modernization strategic partnership between both countries, in conjunction with the launch of Uzbekistan's Innovation Strategy.

The Public Sector Innovation Diploma includes theoretical and practical training courses about innovative thinking, design and application, challenge assessment tools, creative solutions, developing qualitative government practices, improving service quality and customer experience, as well as integrating innovation in all government processes.

Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Director General for Strategy and Innovation at the Prime Minister's Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, presented the UAE's experience in the field of government innovation in a workshop attended by Aziz Abdukhakimov, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, in addition to 200 government officials and employees from Uzbekistan.

Al Hashimi stressed the importance of sharing the UAE government innovation experience through training the employees on adopting innovation to address challenges in crucial sectors, designing innovative tools, embracing technologies.

He added that these workshops aim to share the best practices of the UAE government, which managed to enhance its experience through various tools, including the Public Sector Innovation Diploma, innovation incubators, innovation labs and innovative government projects.

The innovation workshops were held in conjunction with the launch of Uzbekistan’s Innovation Strategy, which outlines the framework of promoting the culture of innovation across the government.

The Strategy consists of four key pillars namely, developing education and human capital; developing science, technology and innovation policy; creating an enabling environment for innovation; and supporting the economy with advanced communication technologies and infrastructure.

A series of workshops were held in the Tashkent, attended by more than 220 employees and 80 Chief Innovation Officers from various government entities in Uzbekistan.

The workshops highlighted the role and responsibilities of Chief Innovation Officers, including promoting innovation in the government, accelerating its pace and enhancing performance by empowering the employees to develop and implement innovative solutions for the challenges.

MBRCGI team highlighted the main pillars and objectives of the National Strategy for Advanced Innovation, and the role of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation in building human capacity and promoting the culture of innovation in the government.

The strategic partnership between the UAE government and Uzbekistan aims to enhance knowledge sharing and promote best practices in the areas of government services, smart services, government performance, innovation and excellence, and building capabilities.