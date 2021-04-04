UrduPoint.com
UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee Holds First Virtual Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:30 PM

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds first virtual meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) The UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee held its first virtual meeting at the headquarters of the Federal National Council (FNC) Secretariat-General in Dubai, chaired by Dr. Nidal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Head of the Committee.

Al Tunaiji highlighted the importance of parliamentary friendship committees to boost cooperation between friendly parliaments and promote coordination during international parliamentary events.

Such meetings are opportunities for enhancing cooperation and understanding issues of mutual concern, most notably related to health, she added, while highlighting the key role of parliamentarians in supporting the health sector during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

She also invited the Uzbek delegation to attend Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be an opportunity to achieve economic and commercial convergence between participating countries.

Mohammed Issa Al Kashf, Deputy Head of the Committee, highlighted the importance of continuing the communication between the two parliaments and sharing their best practices, knowledge and expertise.

Naema Abdullah Al Sharhan, FNC Member, noted the role of parliaments in boosting the overall bilateral relationships between countries, while commending the diplomatic efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) to enhance bilateral ties between the UAE and other countries.

Obaid Khalfan Al Salami, Committee Member, lauded the growing trade between the UAE and Uzbekistan, which is estimated at US$1.7 billion, according to recent figures.

He also stressed the importance of advancing their economic and commercial relations, and noted that over 51 Emirati companies operate in Uzbekistan, affirming the fact that both countries aim to intensify their cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

U. Vafoev, Head of the Uzbekistan-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group, addressed the 31 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries and highlighted the significant development to their relations.

The UAE is Uzbekistan’s key partner, he added, while thanking the country’s leadership for providing humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan to address the coronavirus crisis, which amounted to some 51 tonnes of medical supplies.

