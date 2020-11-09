UAE-Uzbekistan Political Consultations Commission discusses enhancing cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 9 November 2020 (WAM) – The Political Consultations Commission between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Uzbekistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a virtual meeting on Monday.

The UAE delegation was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, while the Uzbek delegation was led by Furkat Sidikov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the COVID-19 situation in both countries, as well as the UAE's humanitarian efforts in this regard, its assistance to affected countries, and the importance of solidarity and international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

The meeting also touched upon means to further develop bilateral relations and cooperation. It also tackled current regional and international developments and the two parties' stances.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation through regional and international organizations to reinforce shared positions on topics addressed at the regional and international levels.