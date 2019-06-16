UrduPoint.com
UAE, Uzbekistan Review Strengthening Economic Ties

Sumaira FH 5 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has met with Alisher Selmov, Consul-General of Uzbekistan in Dubai, and explored ways of enhancing mutual cooperation for the benefit of both sides.

During the meeting, Al Owais briefed the guest on the chamber and its missions in trade and economic relations with friendly countries. He also affirmed the chamber's keenness to provide the necessary support to the business sector in Uzbekistan to enter the UAE market and communicate with its UAE counterparts, including participation in Sharjah Expo and exchange of visits of trade delegations.

In turn, the Consul-General said that UAE-Uzbekistan relations started since Uzbekistan started flights to Sharjah Airport and the opening of a representative office for airlines in Sharjah.

He pointed out that the Uzbek government attaches special importance to relations with the UAE on various levels and decided to exempt Emirati citizens from visas, which increased the tourism movement and opened the way for human communication, which will contribute to increasing economic and trade ties between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ameen Al-Awadhi, Director-General of the chamber, and Jassem Al-Mutawa, Relations Advisor with Commonwealth Of Independent States.

