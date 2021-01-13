UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in past 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) ‏The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 118,928 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 1,394,580, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 14.

10 doses per 100 people.

‏This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of the public to acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.