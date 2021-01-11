UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Vaccinates 80,683 People Against COVID-19 In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:15 PM

UAE vaccinates 80,683 people against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that 80,683 people have received the coronavirus vaccine over the last 24hrs, bringing the total number of jabs taken so far to 1,167,251, at 11.8 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine and in an effort to achieve herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Group Chaired by Russian, Azeri, Armenian Official ..

17 minutes ago

Ukrainian, Moldovan Presidents to Sign Bilateral D ..

17 minutes ago

Malaysia imposes virus curbs, warns hospitals at ' ..

18 minutes ago

Greece reopens some schools after two-month shutdo ..

18 minutes ago

Putin Says Over 48,000 People Returned Home After ..

18 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.