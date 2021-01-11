UAE vaccinates 80,683 people against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that 80,683 people have received the coronavirus vaccine over the last 24hrs, bringing the total number of jabs taken so far to 1,167,251, at 11.8 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine and in an effort to achieve herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.