UAE values preserving fish stock and conserving fishing: minister

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) The UAE is giving utmost importance to preserving fish stocks and fishing conservation, one of the oldest professions in the region and a main pillar of the UAE's national economy, according to a top official.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, made these remarks while touring the Umm Al Qaiwain Fishing Harbour, which is undergoing a makeover involving modification and deepening the port entrance and constructing a new breakwater to prevent waves from entering the harbour.

During his tour, Dr. Al Zeyoudi got a closer look at fishermen's requirements and their challenges in the emirate. The Minister listened to the fishermen's suggestions on how to preserve natural fisheries and ensure its sustainability, and their demands to enhance the level of services at the port.

The Minister discussed with the fishermen the current threats to the fish stocks and the role of his ministry's enactment of relevant laws and their implementation to conserve the fish stocks.

He also praised the fishermen’s active contributions to the national economy, and noted that the Ministry always paid attention to the fishermen’s current conditions to help them overcome any challenges. The Minister directed fishermen to help preserve vulnerable marine ecosystems and avoid harmful practices, such as dumping waste materials and discarding fishing gear at sea.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi also highlighted the importance of adhering to the ministerial decrees and commended the fishermen’s contribution to achieving the ministry's sustainable development strategy.

Umm Al Qaiwain fishermen conveyed their dedication to abiding by the relevant legislation that aims to boost marine sustainability and ensure food security for present and future generations in line with the UAE Vision 2021.