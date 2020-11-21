UAE values the G20’s role, under the Saudi Presidency, in mitigating the Impacts of COVID-19 and boosting trade

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2020) During a virtual panel discussion held today titled "G20 to Reconnect the World", on the sidelines of the G20 meetings in Riyadh, Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, expressed her appreciation to the Saudi G20 Secretariat for its extraordinary work throughout this challenging year, where it used the G20 Platform to promote international cooperation and coordinate a global response to COVID-19. The discussion was held with the participation of Adel Al Jubeir, the Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

In her Speech, Al Hashemy emphasised the importance of the human solidarity and communication, stressing that throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the world had to come to terms with the fact that it had become a global village with shared resources. Pointing out that the decision to postpone Expo 2020 to the next year was difficult to make, but ultimately the only option under the circumstances Al Hashemy said the UAE was looking forward to welcoming global citizens to Expo Dubai next year. The theme of Expo ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, and subthemes of "Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability", were directly in sync with the priorities of the G20, she said.

She outlined the UAE’s experience on national and global levels, guided by the principals of humanity and cooperation, and founding on science and facts, explaining: "Since the onset of COVID-19 crisis, the UAE has taken effective measures to ensure the maximum containment of the virus, including conducting millions of tests, and helping others beyond its borders, based on the deep-rooted belief in the importance of solidarity and international cooperation.

Within this framework, the UAE maintained a close contact with its partner countries and international organisations in order to share experiences and harness the full potential of frontline workers in responding to the novel COVID-19 virus, and assuring the delivery of the essential aid and medical supplies, which comes in line with the UAE’s constant and tireless endeavors in support of the global efforts aiming to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Al Hashemy also indicated that the UAE provided medical aid and protective kits to 120 countries around the world, reaching more than 1.6 million beneficiaries in the medical sector, to help contain the pandemic. This aid has proven the UAE’s enormous logistic and storage capacities, despite the challenges and constraints most of the global shipping and storage sectors have faced.