UAE, Vatican Sign MoU To Strengthen Cooperation In Education

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

UAE, Vatican sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) The Ministry of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Congregation for Catholic Education at the Holy See, Vatican, to strengthen their cooperation in education.

The MoU was signed by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Cardinal Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi, Prefect of the Congregation for Catholic Education and President of Pontifical Foundation Gravissimum Educationis.

The MoU’s signing crowns the historic visit of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to the UAE in 2019, and highlights the keenness of both sides to strengthen their existing ties, in light of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document by Pope Francis and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders.

The MoU will promote dialogue and fraternity towards achieving justice and peace, as well as advance education and encourage collaboration in education in all its stages.

The MoU also aims to ensure the protection of human rights, enhance solidarity and respect for other cultures, as well as promote the planning of student exchange programmes between educational institutions.

On the sidelines of the MoU’s signing, Al Hammadi and Versaldi held a meeting to address several educational issues and ways of reinforcing the educational cooperation between the UAE and the Vatican.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Mohammed Al Mualla, Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Academic Affairs; Dr. Hamad Al Yahyaei, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry's Curriculum and Evaluation Sector; Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mualla, Director of the Ministry's Educational Organisations and External Relations Department; Chancellor Salem Al Qareeni; Monsignor Guy-Réal Thivierge, Secretary-General of the Pontifical Foundation Gravissimum Educationis, and Dr. Taj El-Din Seif, Ambassador of the Foundation.

