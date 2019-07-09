UAE, Vietnam boosting cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Ways of accelerating mutual cooperation were the main topic of discussions at a meeting Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, had with Trinh Dinh Dung, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, and his accompanying delegation, recently.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouei emphasised the strength of UAE-Vietnam relations in the light of the mutual ties of friendship and common interests in all fields.

The two sides reviewed aspects of enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries in the fields of trade exchange and investment in the renewable energy, oil, infrastructure, and investment sectors.

Dung, in turn, lauded the two countries' relations which are based on strong economic pillars. He noted that the UAE and Vietnam consider each other as an important economic, trade, and investment partner, expressing his hope to develop cooperation to wider horizons during the next stage.