UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting convened to advance economic cooperation

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2023) The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has hosted the fifth UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee in Hanoi.

The Committee was co-chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Dr. Nguyen Hong Dien, Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade.

Senior diplomats and government officials from both sides participated in the Joint Committee and the Ministerial meeting, where bilateral talks covered a range of sectors and areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, digital technology, agriculture, energy, transport, higher education, culture, tourism and labor.

Dr. A Zeyoudi praised the strong relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, noting that the fifth session of the Joint Committee is a continuation of bilateral efforts to enhance cooperation and strengthen partnerships between the two countries across a wide range of industry sectors.



In turn, Dr. Nguyen Hong Dien highlighted Vietnam’s interest in elevating UAE-Vietnam bilateral relations to broader horizons and enhancing cooperation across various domains in a manner that serves the interests of both nations and their people.

The Joint Committee concluded with the signing of the agreed minutes and a number of agreements between the UAE and Vietnam.

While in Vietnam, Dr. Thani met with Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister, Tran Lưu Quang, in which they were able to review bilateral trade relations and discuss sectors of high potential for further growth. The UAE is Vietnam’s leading trade partner in the Arab World, sharing US$8 billion in non-oil trade in 2022.