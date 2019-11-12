UrduPoint.com
UAE Volunteer Doctors Ease Suffering Of Poor People Around The World

Tue 12th November 2019

UAE volunteer doctors ease suffering of poor people around the world

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) UAE volunteer doctors working for the "H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme," have eased the suffering of poor people around the world, in line with the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and under the slogan, "We are all Mother Fatima," upon the initiative of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,FDF.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, stated that the Emirati volunteer doctors organised humanitarian medical volunteer campaigns and operated mobile clinics and field hospitals in the UAE, Morocco, Sudan, Egypt, Bangladesh and other countries.

The participation of doctors in the campaigns is due to the keenness of Sheikha Fatima to empower the youth, especially Emirati women, in the areas of community giving, volunteering and tolerance, she added.

She pointed out that the programme is being supervised by the Zayed Giving Initiative and the GWU, in partnership with government authorities, private companies, and local and international non-profit organisations.

Al Anoud Al Ajami, Executive Director of the Zayed Giving Initiative and Director of the Young Arab Humanitarian Leaders Programme, said that the UAE prioritises women’s empowerment and is enabling them to perform as partners in the country's development.

Female Emirati doctors have proven themselves in the area of local and international medical volunteer work, and have become a model to follow of humanitarian action, she added.

