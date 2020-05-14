UAE Volunteers campaign attracts 9,828 field volunteers, 5,306 specialists

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) The UAE Volunteers campaign has attracted a total of 16,502 individuals, including 9,828 field volunteers and 5,306 medical volunteers, from more than 126 nationalities residing in the UAE a mere month after its launch in April.

The campaign launched by the Higher National Committee for Regulating Volunteering during Crisis, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, supports medical teams in the field in light of the current circumstances and as part of the ongoing national efforts to counter the spread of COVID-19.

The UAE Volunteers campaign stressed that the priority now is for medical volunteers to support teams in health institutions, quarantine sites, examination centres, and other volunteering areas in the field. The volunteers.ae platform has invited citizens and residents who hold a medical degree to volunteer and support health institutions in Dubai.

Obaid Al-Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA , said that the focus is currently on recruiting medical volunteers to support medical teams and monitor patients in health institutions.

According to Al Shamsi, the required specialisations are general medicine, internal medicine, anesthesiology, intensive care medicine, general practitioner, family medicine, and emergency medicine.

Al Shamsi explained that the UAE Volunteers campaign provides, through its volunteers.ae platform, more than 80 opportunities that are open to citizens and residents of various ages and specialties, including 66 field volunteering opportunities to respond to field developments and requirements and help fight Covid-19.

Al Shamsi also pointed out that the platform regularly offers dozens of new field and specialized volunteering opportunities for individuals of different nationalities, with the goal of supporting field efforts, especially in the medical field, in the entire country, and tapping into the volunteers’ expertise and specialized skills to meet front-line needs.