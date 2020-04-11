UrduPoint.com
UAE Volunteers United Against Coronavirus

Sat 11th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) UAE volunteers, engaging in the National Disinfection Programme, have shown a high spirit of national responsibility and community cohesion and solidarity in supporting the nation's efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

True to the deeply embedded value in the community, volunteers of SANID (Arabic for Support), the National Emergency Response Volunteer Program of the Emirates Foundation, have come together to back national efforts aimed at safeguarding the safety, health and well-being of the community.

Volunteers say voluntary work is a well-established value inculcated by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to build a generation capable of confronting challenges and emergencies.

Masoud Al Hosani, Acting Programme Manager at SANID, said, ''We are engaging in the National Disinfection Programme to support national efforts, particularly at these exceptional circumstances facing the world, to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect the safety and wellbeing of members of the community.'' ''UAE Volunteers have shown enthusiasm to extending a hand to all teams working in the programme so the country can overcome these challenging times safely,'' he said in a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM.

The enthusiastic response shown by the volunteers signifies the high level of awareness among citizens and their unequivocal adherence to local traditions and humanitarian values in standing united in times of disasters, Al Hosani noted.

Volunteer Aysha Al Junaibi expressed her pride in being a member of the volunteer team of the National Disinfection Programme.

''Answering the call of duty by Emirati young men and women is motivated by the values espoused by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed,'' she added.

Saud Al Hatali, Deployment Coordinator at SANID, stressed that consciousness and commitment to national and moral responsibility remain the sure guarantee to cross over to safety.

''We are proud of this national cohesion and solidarity,'' he told WAM.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, another volunteer, said, '' We are proud of answering the call of duty. We are all joining forces in a high spirit of national responsibility towards our nation and those living on its land.'' The daily programme begins at 20:00 and ends at 06:00 the next day, while movement will be restricted during that period.

Local authorities in each Emirate will draw and implement disinfection plans that will accommodate the requirements of its facilities and establishments.

