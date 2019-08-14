UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received on Wednesday His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Their Highnesses exchanged views on national issues related to Emiratis to ensure their needs are met across all areas, whislt also contributing to the sustainable development of the country and its global stature.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, was present at the meeting.

Also attending were Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department