UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Meet

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:00 PM

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received on Wednesday His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Their Highnesses exchanged views on national issues related to Emiratis to ensure their needs are met across all areas, whislt also contributing to the sustainable development of the country and its global stature.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, was present at the meeting.

Also attending were Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid All Court

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

31 minutes ago

AED2.3 billion to Abu Dhabi economy in H1 2019: AD ..

31 minutes ago

Fujairah&#039;s refined oil product stocks up 10%

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

2 hours ago

Social start-ups receive masterclass in pitch trai ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: The workplace of tomorrow demands more ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.