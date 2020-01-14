UrduPoint.com
UAE VP Meets Mali President

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

UAE VP meets Mali President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has met President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta of Mali, on the sidelines of his visit to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADWS 2020, proceedings.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means to further develop relations between the two countries, particularly in the infrastructure development and renewable energy sectors.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, was also present during the meeting.

