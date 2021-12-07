UAE VP, President of Costa Rica witness signing of several MoUs to boost joint cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, today witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance strategic partnerships between their countries.

The MoUs, signed at Expo 2020 Dubai, aim to boost cooperation in economic and technical sectors, promote entrepreneurship, sustainability and environment conservation, as well as the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two nations.

The first MoU between the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce of Costa Rica, aimed at promoting collaboration in the field of SME and entrepreneurship, and was signed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Victoria Hernandez Mora, Minister of Economy, Industry and Commerce of Costa Rica.

Another MoU between the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Ministry of Environment and Energy of Costa Rica was signed for cooperation in the areas of conservation and the protection of endangered species. The MoU was signed by Al Hashemy and Rodolfo Solano Quiros, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica.

Al Hashemy and Quiros also signed an MoU aimed at boosting collaboration in the area of accreditation. The MoU was signed between the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Costa Rica Accreditation Authority.