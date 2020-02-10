UrduPoint.com
UAE VP Receives Head Of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received on Monday, Sergey Naryshkin, Director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, and his accompanying delegation.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and H.H.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were also present during the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the visiting guest, and discussed means to promote bilateral relationship between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai, along with a number of senior security officials, also attended the meeting.

