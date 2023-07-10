UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, have sent a message of congratulations to Xanana Gusmão on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of East Timor.