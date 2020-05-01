UrduPoint.com
UAE Warns Of Repercussions Following Israel's Annexation Of Palestinian Territory

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:00 PM

UAE warns of repercussions following Israel's annexation of Palestinian territory

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, participated on Thursday in the emergency Arab League session of foreign ministers held to discuss Israel's plans to use parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territories annexed in 1967, a move that is seen by the UAE as ''a dangerous development that impedes the peace process and undermines international efforts to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict.'' In a statement issued after the meeting, which was held through video conference at the invitation of the State of Palestine, Arab countries condemned Israel's plans to annex parts of the West Bank in contravention of international consensus.

The UAE expressed that the attempt by the Israeli Government to impose sovereignty on parts of the occupied West Bank is "unacceptable and violates international law and resolutions and impedes the peace process."

The UAE emphasised that "these steps would prejudice the historical and entrenched rights of the Palestinian people as stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution 478 of 1980.

"

The UAE also warned of "dangerous repercussions" in undermining opportunities for peace and fueling conflict, extremism, and terrorism in the region.

The UAE reiterated its unwavering stance in support of efforts to reach a "permanent, just, and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state according to the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the principles of the Madrid Peace Conference."

The UAE indicated that it is imperative for the international community to fulfil its responsibility in calling for an end to all settlement activity in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and reject Israeli actions that violate the relevant international resolutions.

The UAE also urged the Arab League to continue upholding its pivotal role in the Palestinian cause and move towards nullifying any future measures that affect the progress of the peace process.

