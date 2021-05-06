UrduPoint.com
UAE Water Aid Board Of Trustees Holds 2nd Virtual Meeting Of 2021

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:15 AM

UAE Water Aid Board of Trustees holds 2nd virtual meeting of 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2021) The Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia), which operates under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, held its second virtual meeting for 2021. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, chaired the meeting.

The meeting highlighted the updates of the 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award. This has seen large turn out and participation from 30 countries around the world, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, the UK, India, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia and the UAE. Many countries are taking part for the first time, such as Algeria, Kenya, and Israel. The board members discussed Suqia’s latest projects, with over 1,000 sustainable water projects around the world to date. These projects provide clean drinking water to more than 13 million individuals in 36 countries. The Board also discussed Suqia’s Ramadan 2021 campaign to distribute drinking water as part of Iftar meals, and food parcels to workers houses and needy families in all of the country’s Emirates, in cooperation with Mai Dubai and 13 local charities and foundations during the holy month of Ramadan. The board members also discussed the updates of Suqia’s annual media campaign during Ramadan.

"Suqia has stepped up its efforts during the blessed month of Ramadan and in the Year of the Fiftieth to extend an assisting hand to the needy and disadvantaged, and alleviate the suffering of all people, wherever they are, especially in light of the exceptional circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

Across all its activities, Suqia is committed to following the precautionary and preventive measures set by the relevant authorities. This is to continue the legacy of humanitarian work of the United Arab Emirates, originally established by the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is currently supported by the inspiring vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who constantly works on vital humanitarian issues, and considers that charity is indeed a major factor in the happiness of societies and the continuity of progress and prosperity," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

"These concerted humanitarian efforts during the blessed month of Ramadan reflect genuine Emirati heritage and culture and the worthy values of the people of the UAE. Suqia is proud of its fruitful cooperation with its strategic partners to improve the lives of the disadvantaged and afflicted around the world, and provide relief to all the deprived and need in the world, irrespective of race, religion, or culture," added Al Tayer.

More Stories From Middle East

