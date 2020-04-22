UAE Water Aid Foundation donates 10 million water bottles for distribution with â€™10 million mealsâ€™ campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The UAE Water Aid Foundation, Suqia UAE, announced donating 10 million water bottles, worth AED5 million, to be distributed with meals in the UAEâ€™s biggest food distribution drive.

In collaboration with Mai Dubai, the donation supports the â€™10 million mealsâ€™ campaign, launched on Sunday, to provide food assistance to families and individuals affected by the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak across the UAE.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia), said, "Amid the global fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, the â€™10 million mealsâ€™ campaign comes to prove the UAEâ€™s commitment to safeguarding its citizens and residents through ensuring a decent life to the vulnerable.

These difficult times reveal our true values of generosity and humanity."

He added that the campaign unites all segments of the society to practice kindness and compassion in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

"This campaign adds to the UAEâ€™s long journey in humanitarian work, consolidating the countryâ€™s status as a global capital for sustainable action thanks to its continuous efforts to safeguard lives in the ongoing crisis," Al Tayer stated.

The â€™10 million mealsâ€™ campaign enables entities, companies, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, as well as the general public to purchase a number of meals online or donate packaged and canned food supplies to be distributed to disadvantaged families and individuals from different nationalities living across the UAE.