UAE Weather: Cloudy skies, low temperatures

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has stated that UAE residents can expect an increase in cloud cover over some parts of the country.

Temperatures across the week will range from lows of 14 degrees Celsius to tops of 21 degrees Celsius.

The NCM noted light to moderate winds ranging from 15 - 28 km/hr with maximum wind speeds reaching tops of 38 km/hr.

A probability of fog formation will occur from Sunday to Tuesday, the Centre added.