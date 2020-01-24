UrduPoint.com
UAE, WEF Sign Strategic Agreement

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 06:30 PM

UAE, WEF sign strategic agreement

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2020) The Government of the UAE has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with the World Economic Forum, WEF, for the next five years in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The announcement was made during the participation of the Emirati delegation in the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos in the presence of more than 2,000 international personalities and officials.

The Forum aims to discuss several topics, the most important of which is the role of governments in keeping pace with new technologies and the fourth industrial revolution, where the forum is being held under the theme "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World".

The partnership agreement, signed by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman, Professor Klaus Schwab representing the WEF’s aims at unifying their visions and objectives of cooperation during the coming five years in several fields and projects at the global level.

Al Gergawi said that the UAE led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai enhances its efforts and its position at the global level, to be a centre and a global economic and development engine that serves its aspirations in developing the main policies and tools to transform all challenges into opportunities and achievements, and exploring the future at the highest levels.

Regarding the details of the strategy, Al Gergawi noted that the agreement is being implemented on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to enhance the position of the UAE as a global hub to support decision-making and the government’s vision to develop the country's position on the global arena, especially in the field of developing policies.

He added that the terms of the agreement will be activated for the next five years as it includes the most important principles of cooperation. Its items are flexible and innovative and "enable us to develop and launch new joint projects."

The UAE delegation comprised Sheikh Khalid, Sheikh Ahmed, four ministers in the Federal government and several officials.

