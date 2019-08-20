UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Weightlifting Federation Calls On IWF To Recognise West Asia Championships As Eligible For Tokyo Olympics

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 10:45 PM

UAE Weightlifting Federation calls on IWF to recognise West Asia Championships as eligible for Tokyo Olympics

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The UAE Weightlifting Federation, UAEWF, has called on the International Weightlifting Federation,IWF, to recognise the West Asian Championships for men and women, which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of next February, as one of the qualifying competitions for the Tokyo Olympics.

The request is aimed at encouraging the West Asian teams to participate in the development of the game in the region, said Faisal Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Weightlifting Federation.

"We have been in contact with the IWF in this regard and we expect them to respond to us before the tournament," said the Secretary-General of the UAE Weightlifting Federation.

He stated that the UAE will be represented by a player, Mai Al Madani, at the next world championship in Pattaya, Thailand, in September. It would be symbolic participation approved by the federation's board of Directors in the light of the requirements to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he added.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the World Championship in Thailand will be held from 18th to 28th September, 2019, a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics, and Mai will undergo daily training to prepare for the tournament, and is likely to attend an external camp in Thailand two weeks ahead of the tournament to help improve her physical and mental fitness.

He pointed out that the Egyptian coach, Heba Abdel Rahim, is supervising the preparations and is expected to participate in the civil Asian championship in North Korea in October.

Regarding the men's team, Al-Hammadi revealed that the search for a new technical director to succeed Tunisian, Reda Ayachi, is one of the most important priorities of the federation, and added that Egypt could be chosen in light of its distinctive history with the game and the presence of champions and coaches with experience and competence. The Board of Directors of the Union will meet soon in this regard.

The Arab Championship and the Islamic Solidarity Championship will be held in Tunisia in November, and the men's team is prepared to participate in it, he said.

He added that for the local season, the activity will continue with local competitions and the National Day championship in December, and the Dubai Championship "Muscle Show" in the same month. There are also plans to include weightlifting in schools.

Related Topics

World Thailand Egypt UAE Dubai Tokyo Same Tunisia North Korea February September October November December Women 2019 2020 Olympics From Asia Coach Arab

Recent Stories

Spain sends navy ship to save migrants stuck off I ..

2 minutes ago

Political crisis in Italy since 2018

2 minutes ago

Latest US Cruise Missile Test Used MK41 Launcher i ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil Imposes Entry Ban on High-Level Venezuelan ..

2 minutes ago

Brothers of Italy Party Calls for Snap Election Am ..

2 minutes ago

Cameroon Anglophone Separatist Leader, Nine Follow ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.