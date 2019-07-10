(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) The UAE has expressed its satisfaction on 5th July deal on Sudan, hoping that it will be a step forward toward achieving security and stability in the country and meeting the aspirations of the brotherly people of Sudan.

Speaking at the 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, as part of an interactive dialogue with the independent expert on Sudan, Khalifa Salem Al Mazroui, First Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, affirmed his country's adherence to the statement of the Arab group.

He expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, OHCHR, to contribute - together with the Government of Sudan - to implement the agreed technical assistance and capacity-building to improve human rights in Sudan, as well as the progress towards the opening of a country office in the country.

Al Mazroui noted that the UAE is following with great concern the extraordinary transitional phase in that country, and hope that it will constitute a 'new step' toward achieving security, stability, and prosperity in Sudan.

He stated that the deal will help support the peaceful transition and avoid another war in the region, stressing the importance of continuing efforts to ensure peaceful dialogue between the two parties.

He noted that in view of the positive developments currently undertaking, Sudan deserves to withdraw from the special procedures item and end the mandate of the independent expert through a specific and agreed road map between the Government of Sudan and the UN Human Rights Council to strengthen the transitional process.

Al Mazroui also emphasised that UAE respects the sovereignty of Sudan with the need to maintain its stability and territorial integrity.

He also called on the UN Human Rights Council and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to consider the current transitional phase in Sudan according to the latest situation, especially since Sudan has given all guarantees that it is capable of building the State with the assistance and cooperation of the international community according to its needs and aspirations.