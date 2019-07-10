UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Welcomes 'Sudan's Deal' At UN Human Rights Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

UAE welcomes 'Sudan's deal' at UN Human Rights Council

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) The UAE has expressed its satisfaction on 5th July deal on Sudan, hoping that it will be a step forward toward achieving security and stability in the country and meeting the aspirations of the brotherly people of Sudan.

Speaking at the 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, as part of an interactive dialogue with the independent expert on Sudan, Khalifa Salem Al Mazroui, First Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, affirmed his country's adherence to the statement of the Arab group.

He expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, OHCHR, to contribute - together with the Government of Sudan - to implement the agreed technical assistance and capacity-building to improve human rights in Sudan, as well as the progress towards the opening of a country office in the country.

Al Mazroui noted that the UAE is following with great concern the extraordinary transitional phase in that country, and hope that it will constitute a 'new step' toward achieving security, stability, and prosperity in Sudan.

He stated that the deal will help support the peaceful transition and avoid another war in the region, stressing the importance of continuing efforts to ensure peaceful dialogue between the two parties.

He noted that in view of the positive developments currently undertaking, Sudan deserves to withdraw from the special procedures item and end the mandate of the independent expert through a specific and agreed road map between the Government of Sudan and the UN Human Rights Council to strengthen the transitional process.

Al Mazroui also emphasised that UAE respects the sovereignty of Sudan with the need to maintain its stability and territorial integrity.

He also called on the UN Human Rights Council and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to consider the current transitional phase in Sudan according to the latest situation, especially since Sudan has given all guarantees that it is capable of building the State with the assistance and cooperation of the international community according to its needs and aspirations.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Road Salem Progress Geneva Sudan July All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

City Traffic Police Peshawar launches crackdown ag ..

4 minutes ago

S&P 500 hits 3,000 for 1st time as Fed signals pos ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Envoy to IAEA Urges Member States to Conde ..

4 minutes ago

PIA adds aircraft A320 to its fleet

4 minutes ago

First Hajj flight leaves for Saudi Arabia

4 minutes ago

New Zealand stun India by 18 runs to reach World C ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.