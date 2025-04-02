UAE Welcomes Agreement Between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the agreement reached between the Republic of Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Republic of Uzbekistan to establish a tri-national border connection point, as well as the signing of the Khujand Declaration of Eternal Friendship between the three countries.
Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, stated that the UAE expresses hope that this agreement will consolidate cooperation and development in the region of Central Asia, and enhance peace, prosperity, and stability at both regional and international levels.
Furthermore, Al Sayegh underscored the close historic ties between the UAE and the three countries, affirming the country’s commitment to supporting their efforts to foster peace and development. He also highlighted the importance of peaceful dialogue as the only way to resolve crises and disputes.
Recent Stories
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025
Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March
Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035
AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024
UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year
EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..
International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025
University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement constr ..
Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’
DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands1 minute ago
-
UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan2 minutes ago
-
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre16 minutes ago
-
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 202546 minutes ago
-
Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March46 minutes ago
-
Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 203546 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 20241 hour ago
-
UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year1 hour ago
-
EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Protection System1 hour ago
-
International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 20251 hour ago
-
University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement construction2 hours ago
-
Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’2 hours ago