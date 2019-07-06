UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Welcomes Agreement For Transitional Period In Sudan

Sat 06th July 2019 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) The United Arab Emirates, UAE, on Friday welcomed the agreement reached late last night in the sisterly Republic of Sudan and expressed its hope that this positive and important step would mark a new phase during which security and stability would prevail in realisation of aspirations of the Sudanese people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's firm support for any measures taken by Sudan to preserve its security and stability and achieve prosperity for its people.

More Stories From Middle East

