Open Menu

UAE Welcomes Agreement To Merge Civil, Military Institutions In Northeastern Syria Into Syrian State

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM

UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syria into Syrian State

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the signing of an agreement to integrate all civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the administration of the Syrian state, and expressed hope that the agreement would lead to regional stability and peace, while strengthening efforts to achieve national unity and coexistence in Syria.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE's firm position in supporting Syria's stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Furthermore, the UAE expressed solidarity with the brotherly Syrian people, and its support for all endeavors aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace and coexistence.

Related Topics

Syria UAE Abu Dhabi Lead United Arab Emirates March All Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

28 minutes ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

37 minutes ago
 US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

44 minutes ago
 Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its d ..

Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to trans ..

Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..

51 minutes ago
 SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in ..

SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case

56 minutes ago
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

1 hour ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

2 hours ago
 Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 bill ..

Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute ..

Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge ..

Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East