- Home
- Middle East
- UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syria into Syrian State
UAE Welcomes Agreement To Merge Civil, Military Institutions In Northeastern Syria Into Syrian State
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the signing of an agreement to integrate all civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the administration of the Syrian state, and expressed hope that the agreement would lead to regional stability and peace, while strengthening efforts to achieve national unity and coexistence in Syria.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE's firm position in supporting Syria's stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Furthermore, the UAE expressed solidarity with the brotherly Syrian people, and its support for all endeavors aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace and coexistence.
Recent Stories
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syria into Syrian State6 minutes ago
-
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliver Ramadan food aid ..21 minutes ago
-
MGX backs Binance in landmark investment36 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership51 minutes ago
-
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artistic landmarks51 minutes ago
-
Emirates, Parsys design pioneering new telemedicine station for inflight customers1 hour ago
-
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives2 hours ago
-
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: CBUAE2 hours ago
-
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance healthcare services for ..2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Month 20252 hours ago
-
'Mother of the Nation' exhibition opens in New York on sidelines of CSW meeting3 hours ago
-
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers3 hours ago