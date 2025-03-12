UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syria into Syrian State

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the signing of an agreement to integrate all civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the administration of the Syrian state, and expressed hope that the agreement would lead to regional stability and peace, while strengthening efforts to achieve national unity and coexistence in Syria.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE's firm position in supporting Syria's stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Furthermore, the UAE expressed solidarity with the brotherly Syrian people, and its support for all endeavors aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace and coexistence.

