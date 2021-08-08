UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Yemen

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI, 8th August 2021 (WAM) - The UAE has welcomed the appointment of Hans Grundberg as the UN Special Envoy for Yemen and reiterated its support for all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution towards ending the Yemeni crisis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praised the pivotal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bring about stability in Yemen. It also re-affirmed support for efforts made by the Kingdom to enhance peace and stability in Yemen and the region at large.

As part of the country's policy to support the interests of the peoples of the region, the Ministry renewed the UAE's commitment to standing by the brotherly people of Yemen and supporting their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity.