UAE Welcomes Border Demarcation Agreement Between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the agreement reached between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on border demarcation, and reaffirmed its support for all efforts aiming to reinforce peace and prosperity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed hope that this step would contribute to strengthening stability and constructive cooperation, as well as enhancing development and peace at both regional and international levels, to benefit both countries, their peoples, and serve their mutual interests.

Furthermore, the Ministry underscored the close ties between the UAE and the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, affirming the country’s commitment to supporting their efforts to foster peace, development, and stability in the region. The UAE highlighted the importance of peaceful dialogue as the only way to resolve crises.

