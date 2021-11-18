UAE welcomes calls to hold annual briefing between UN Security Council, League of Arab States

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) The UAE welcomed calls to hold an annual briefing between the UN Security Council and the League of Arab States, stressing that it would help the Council address the considerable security challenges in the middle East.

The statement was made at a Security Council open debate, convened by Mexico, entitled "Peace and security through preventive diplomacy: a common objective to all UN principal organs."

Ghasaq Shaheen, Political Coordinator, delivering the UAE’s statement, emphasised the need to shift the Council’s strategy from its current focus on conflict management to one that prioritises preventative diplomacy.

The UAE welcomed the Secretary-General’s focus on prevention in his "Our Common Agenda" report, particularly his proposal for "a new agenda for peace."

The UAE gave several specific examples of emerging challenges that would benefit from greater coordination between the Security Council and other UN agencies, including climate change, the empowerment of women, and the importance of maintaining regular communication between the Council and the wider UN membership.