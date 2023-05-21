UrduPoint.com

UAE Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement In Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 09:15 PM

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) The UAE has welcomed the signing of a ceasefire agreement for a period of seven days by representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in the Republic of Sudan, and expressed its hope that this would be a step towards a comprehensive and sustainable agreement.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) commended the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, which resulted in the signing of the agreement, to enable the delivery of relief supplies and humanitarian aid, restore basic services, and work towards ending the crisis and alleviate the situation for the benefit of the Sudanese people.

The Ministry expressed the hope that this step would contribute to facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to the affected areas, especially for the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly and women, and a permanent ceasefire in order to serve the interests of the Sudanese people, and to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

