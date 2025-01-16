UAE welcomes ceasefire announcement in Gaza

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and the release of detainees, hostages, and captives.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the efforts of the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States to achieve this agreement. He has also expressed his aspirations for the agreement to bring an end to the suffering, prevent further loss of life, and resolve the crisis and the tragic conditions in the Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the necessity of both parties’ adherence to all agreements and obligations to end the anguish of the Palestinian captives and Israeli hostages.

Moreover, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE’s unwavering position that calls for the importance of the urgent, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid through all means to civilians in need who have lived through critical humanitarian conditions for over 15 months.

He stressed the importance of the international community’s support for all efforts aiming to advance the peace process in the middle East, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. His Highness reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to fostering peace, justice, and the realisation of the rights of the Palestinian people.