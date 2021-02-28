UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Welcomes Ceasefire Between India And Pakistan In Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:15 PM

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Kashmir

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The UAE has welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistani armies across the disputed borders in Kashmir.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE has close historical ties with the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and that it commends the efforts of the two countries to reach this achievement.

It also stressed that this is an important step towards achieving security, stability and prosperity in the region.

The ministry emphasised the importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire between the two friendly countries in Kashmir to the benefit of both sides and committing to diplomatic means - through dialogue - to build bridges of confidence and establish a lasting peace that achieves the aspirations of both peoples.

Related Topics

Pakistan India UAE Sunday

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

32 minutes ago

Palestinians commend UAE&#039;s move to provide CO ..

47 minutes ago

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 113.67 million

2 hours ago

Oman supports Saudi statement on US report regardi ..

3 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercepts Houthi ballistic missi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.