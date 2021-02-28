UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The UAE has welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistani armies across the disputed borders in Kashmir.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE has close historical ties with the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and that it commends the efforts of the two countries to reach this achievement.

It also stressed that this is an important step towards achieving security, stability and prosperity in the region.

The ministry emphasised the importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire between the two friendly countries in Kashmir to the benefit of both sides and committing to diplomatic means - through dialogue - to build bridges of confidence and establish a lasting peace that achieves the aspirations of both peoples.