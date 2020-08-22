UAE welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) The UAE has welcomed a declaration announced by the Libyan House of Representatives for a ceasefire and cease of military operations in all Libyan territories.

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that a political solution is the sole path to end the Libyan conflict under the UN supervision.

''The UAE considers this decision to be an important step in the road to reaching the political settlement and fulfilling the ambitions of the Libyan people for building a better future that realises their aspirations for stability, peace and prosperity in accordance with the outcomes of the Berlin Summit, Cairo Declaration and the Skhirat Agreement,'' the statement said.