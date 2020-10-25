UAE welcomes ceasefire in Libya

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) The UAE has welcomed the declaration of a permanent ceasefire and a cessation of military operations in all Libyan territories.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated its assertion that a political solution is the only way to end the conflict in Libya under the supervision of the United Nations.

The statement noted that the UAE considers this decision an important step on the road to achieving a political settlement and the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people to build a future that fulfils their aspirations for stability, peace and prosperity in line with the outcomes of the Berlin Conference and the Cairo Declaration.