UAE Welcomes Ceasefire In Tigray, Ethiopia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:15 PM

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) The UAE has welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, stressing that a political solution is the only way to end the conflict in the country.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that this decision is an important step to achieve a political settlement and the aspirations of the Ethiopian people to build a future that meets their aspirations for peace and prosperity.

The statement added that a constructive dialogue within the framework of state institutions along with the rule of law and the constitution is the only way to bring lasting peace and stability to the country.

