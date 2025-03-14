Open Menu

UAE Welcomes Conclusion Of Peace Negotiations Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM

UAE welcomes conclusion of peace negotiations between Armenia, Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on concluding peace negotiations, and expressed hope that this historic step would consolidate bridges of communication, dialogue, and stability, to achieve development for both Armenia and Azerbaijan, and across the Caucas region.

Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, underscored that the UAE supports all measures agreed upon by the two countries to enhance security and peace at the regional and international levels, and consolidate a settlement that initiates a new period of sustainable and constructive cooperation.

Nusseibeh underscored that the UAE has deep-rooted relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan and is committed to bolstering cooperation between them to achieve mutual interests.

