UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the convening of the Syrian National Dialogue Conference, affirming its support for efforts aimed at fostering peace, development and prosperity in the Syrian Arab Republic.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE's firm position and commitment to Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, expressing solidarity with the brotherly Syrian people, and supporting all endeavors aimed at achieving their aspirations for security, peace, and stability.