UAE Welcomes Convening Of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the convening of the Syrian National Dialogue Conference, affirming its support for efforts aimed at fostering peace, development and prosperity in the Syrian Arab Republic.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE's firm position and commitment to Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, expressing solidarity with the brotherly Syrian people, and supporting all endeavors aimed at achieving their aspirations for security, peace, and stability.
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..
First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..
Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..
AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..
UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeti ..
UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President ..
Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman ..
OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025
NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26
Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match
Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference47 seconds ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with distinction from HCT15 minutes ago
-
First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new economy16 minutes ago
-
'UICCA Forum: 25 to 2050' drives actionable solutions for UAE’s net zero transition31 minutes ago
-
Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment landscape46 minutes ago
-
AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge academia, world of jewelr ..1 hour ago
-
UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting1 hour ago
-
UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President of Mauritania1 hour ago
-
Students in public schools to transition to remote learning on Fridays during Ramadan: Ministry2 hours ago
-
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 282 hours ago
-
Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy2 hours ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region2 hours ago