UAE Welcomes Decision By Bahrain To Establish Relations With Israel

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:45 PM

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish relations with Israel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the decision by the Kingdom of Bahrain to establish relations with Israel.

In a statement on Friday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commended the move, expressing its hope that establishing relations would have a positive effect on the climate for peace and cooperation regionally and internationally.

The Ministry also noted that the move represents a significant step towards an era of security and prosperity, underscoring that it would expand the scope of economic, cultural, scientific, and diplomatic avenues of cooperation.

