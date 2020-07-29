UAE welcomes developments in resumption of Riyadh Agreement implementation to achieve peace and security in Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) The UAE has welcomed the latest developments with regards to the resumption of the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement signed by the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council. The UAE noted the agreement’s aims to achieve security, stability, peace, and development in Yemen and expressed its hope to accelerate its implementation to end the Yemeni crisis according to the UN-sponsored peace track.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commended the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for enabling progress in the agreement’s implementation and its support for efforts to serve the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people and contribute towards the country’s stability and security.

The Ministry stressed the importance of solidarity and cooperation among Yemeni forces to prioritize the greater national interest and confront threats facing Yemen, foremost among them the Houthi coup.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to standing by the Yemeni people and backing their legitimate aspirations for development, security, and peace within the context of the UAE's policy to support the interests of peoples in the region.