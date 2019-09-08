UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Welcomes Energy Industry’s Thought Leaders At World's Most Influential Energy Event

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:15 PM

UAE welcomes energy industry’s thought leaders at world's most influential energy event

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) Global energy thought leaders are expected in the UAE as Abu Dhabi hosts the 24thWorld Energy Congress on 9-12 September, 2019, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The World Energy Congress is the World Energy Council’s global flagship event offering a unique platform for global energy leaders to explore new energy futures, critical innovation areas, and new strategies.

Following a successful international bid that was won by the UAE National Committee, the Congress, which will be held for the first time in the middle East, is envisioned to see in Abu Dhabi its most successful edition since its inception in 1924.

Positioned as the flagship event of the World Energy Council, the triennial Congress is the longest-running and most influential energy event in the world.

Speaking at the opening press conference held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre,ADNEC, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, said "The United Arab Emirates is honoured to be hosting the Congress, which builds on and reflects the ambitious energy transformation that the country is going through at present. We recently announced two of the largest solar generation projects in the world and have also embarked on a civil nuclear programme.

"The UAE’s 2050 Energy Strategy was started as a result of the country Leadership's vision towards sustainability and diversity. From that vision, we worked on the first long term energy strategy in the region aiming for 50 percent contribution from clean energy sources with zero Co2 emissions, and we are also investing in energy efficiency initiatives.

"The 24th World Energy Congress’s theme of ‘Energy for Prosperity’ represents the ambitious and dynamic energy transition the UAE is going through at present," added the minister "We are proud to host this historic 24th World Energy Congress – a truly global event with delegates from the across the world travelling to Abu Dhabi.

"Despite the different corners of the globe that we occupy, we all face the same challenge to achieve a collaborative, sustainable and innovative energy future that enables societal, commercial and community prosperity.

"The 24th World Energy Congress will help to lay the foundations for a more prosperous energy industry – with innovation helping to drive a low carbon economy and cleaner energy generation methods."

Joining Al Mazrouei to address the media, delegates and guests at the opening press conference were Eng. Fatima Alfoora Alshamsi, CEO of the UAE Organising Committee for the 24thWorld Energy Congress, Younghoon David Kim, Chair of the World Energy Council, Jean-Marie Dauger, Chair-elect of the World Energy Council and Dr Christoph Frei, Secretary General & CEO of the World Energy Council.

Younghoon David Kim, Chair of the World Energy Council, said: "The World Energy Council has been engaging leaders in all sectors from across the world, to meet the challenges of whole energy system innovation and work together to shape the energy future.

"We are bringing together the world’s energy leaders at the 24thWorld Energy Congress to find solutions to energy transition challenges that will enable whole societies to benefit as well as regenerate the earth’s natural life support systems."

The UAE, along with host sponsors Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company,ADNOC, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority,DEWA, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, Emirates Water and Electricity Company,EWEC, and Mubadala, will host the most diverse gathering of ministers, governments, companies, IGOs, NGOs and academics ever to attend an event in the capital.

The 24th World Energy Congress aims to bring together international energy stakeholders, including governments, private and state corporations, academia and media. With over 15,000 participants expected, the Congress is set to welcome over 250 high-level speakers, 72 ministers, 500 CEOs, 1000 media with an 40,000 square metre exhibition space that will cover the entire energy spectrum.

Related Topics

World Electricity Water Nuclear UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Oil David Same United Arab Emirates Middle East September Congress 2019 Media Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Kazakh Ambassador proud of UAE&#039;s mission to I ..

31 minutes ago

SCI spends AED2.5 billion on charitable projects

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues success in organising internat ..

46 minutes ago

Empower completes 80% of world’s first unmanned ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Kyrgyzstan ..

2 hours ago

Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship highli ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.