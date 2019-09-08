ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) Global energy thought leaders are expected in the UAE as Abu Dhabi hosts the 24thWorld Energy Congress on 9-12 September, 2019, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The World Energy Congress is the World Energy Council’s global flagship event offering a unique platform for global energy leaders to explore new energy futures, critical innovation areas, and new strategies.

Following a successful international bid that was won by the UAE National Committee, the Congress, which will be held for the first time in the middle East, is envisioned to see in Abu Dhabi its most successful edition since its inception in 1924.

Positioned as the flagship event of the World Energy Council, the triennial Congress is the longest-running and most influential energy event in the world.

Speaking at the opening press conference held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre,ADNEC, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, said "The United Arab Emirates is honoured to be hosting the Congress, which builds on and reflects the ambitious energy transformation that the country is going through at present. We recently announced two of the largest solar generation projects in the world and have also embarked on a civil nuclear programme.

"The UAE’s 2050 Energy Strategy was started as a result of the country Leadership's vision towards sustainability and diversity. From that vision, we worked on the first long term energy strategy in the region aiming for 50 percent contribution from clean energy sources with zero Co2 emissions, and we are also investing in energy efficiency initiatives.

"The 24th World Energy Congress’s theme of ‘Energy for Prosperity’ represents the ambitious and dynamic energy transition the UAE is going through at present," added the minister "We are proud to host this historic 24th World Energy Congress – a truly global event with delegates from the across the world travelling to Abu Dhabi.

"Despite the different corners of the globe that we occupy, we all face the same challenge to achieve a collaborative, sustainable and innovative energy future that enables societal, commercial and community prosperity.

"The 24th World Energy Congress will help to lay the foundations for a more prosperous energy industry – with innovation helping to drive a low carbon economy and cleaner energy generation methods."

Joining Al Mazrouei to address the media, delegates and guests at the opening press conference were Eng. Fatima Alfoora Alshamsi, CEO of the UAE Organising Committee for the 24thWorld Energy Congress, Younghoon David Kim, Chair of the World Energy Council, Jean-Marie Dauger, Chair-elect of the World Energy Council and Dr Christoph Frei, Secretary General & CEO of the World Energy Council.

Younghoon David Kim, Chair of the World Energy Council, said: "The World Energy Council has been engaging leaders in all sectors from across the world, to meet the challenges of whole energy system innovation and work together to shape the energy future.

"We are bringing together the world’s energy leaders at the 24thWorld Energy Congress to find solutions to energy transition challenges that will enable whole societies to benefit as well as regenerate the earth’s natural life support systems."

The UAE, along with host sponsors Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company,ADNOC, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority,DEWA, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, Emirates Water and Electricity Company,EWEC, and Mubadala, will host the most diverse gathering of ministers, governments, companies, IGOs, NGOs and academics ever to attend an event in the capital.

The 24th World Energy Congress aims to bring together international energy stakeholders, including governments, private and state corporations, academia and media. With over 15,000 participants expected, the Congress is set to welcome over 250 high-level speakers, 72 ministers, 500 CEOs, 1000 media with an 40,000 square metre exhibition space that will cover the entire energy spectrum.