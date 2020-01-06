UAE welcomes establishment of Council of Arab and African States Bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the formation of the Council of Arab and African States Bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that the newly formed council is slated to enhance stability, cooperation, and coordination between the seven Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and across the region as a whole.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation of Saudi Arabia's diplomatic efforts, adding that the Kingdom played a pivotal role in the formation of the Council of Arab and African States Bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.